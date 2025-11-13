Newsom’s Former Top Aide Arrested on Public Corruption Charges

It’s that time of year again. Gifting season is here, which means it’s time to start hunting for that perfect present. To assist with the search, Groupon has curated discounts on jewelry pieces that have a variety of customization options. Whether you’re celebrating a spouse, child, or furry friend—these necklace and bracelet options from Becca Prado can be personalized to make a truly unique gift. You can choose gold, silver, or rose gold finishes and add a birthstone or monogram that’s specific to your loved one.

Groupon’s key period for gifting deals is in November, and that carries through for last-minute gifting in December. Right now, you can get up to 49% off on three styles with over six unique base options each.

Custom Monogram Jewelry Up to 46% off Buy At Groupon $ 40

Monogram jewelry offers a personalized experience with unique name, initial, and monogram necklaces or bracelets crafted from premium gold or silver.

Custom Pet Jewelry Up to 47% off Buy At Groupon $ 33

Pet jewelry features unique paw-print necklaces and pet-name pieces that capture the love felt for four-legged family members.

Custom Birthstone Jewelry Up to 49% off Buy At Groupon $ 40

Birthstone jewelry tells a unique story about the wearer, with personalized stones to celebrate their special day.

Knock out a special gift early and take advantage of the great discounts you’ll only find on Groupon.

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.