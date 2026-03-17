Newsom’s Wife Schools ‘Vile Specimen’ Trump Over ‘Ignorant’ Comments

Jennifer Siebel Newsom has torched President Donald Trump as a “vile specimen of a human being” after he derided people with learning disabilities during a rant about her husband, Gavin Newsom.

Trump, 79, went after the California governor, 58, in the Oval Office on Monday, calling Newsom “dumb” and “a low IQ-person” because of his dyslexia.

Apparently believing that Newsom is gunning for the presidency in 2028, Trump said, “Honestly, I’m all for people with learning disabilities, but not for my president. I don’t want—I think a president should not have learning disabilities, OK?”

On Tuesday, Siebel Newsom went to war for her husband while eviscerating the president and his party in a scathing video posted on X.

“If we’re going to talk about what’s disqualifying in a leader, let’s talk about that,” Siebel Newsom said. “A convicted felon, a man found liable for sexual abuse, a man notorious for degrading female journalists, a man with a track record for bankrupting businesses, a man whose name has shown up thousands of times in the Epstein files, a man who sends masked extremists to terrorize Black and brown communities and rip kids away from their families, the most corrupt president in our nation’s history.”

“Everything that Donald Trump represents is frankly beyond disqualifying,” she declared.

Siebel Newsom has in recent months taken on a more visible role beside the California governor, who is seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender and appears to have drawn Trump’s ire with his relentless online trolling. Mike Blake/REUTERS

Siebel Newsom, 51, an actress and documentary filmmaker, said, “Suggesting that someone with dyslexia or any learning difference for that matter is somehow less capable of leading or achieving is extremely ignorant and offensive.”

She pointed out that “some of the most successful leaders” have dyslexia and that millions of kids with learning differences are “working twice as hard to keep up” and “trying to believe in themselves.” Siebel Newsom, who shares four children ranging from ages 10 to 16 with her husband, said some of her own children “learn differently.”

Gavin Newsom also hit back after Trump called him “dumb” and “a low IQ-person” because of his dyslexia. screen grab

Continuing her blistering attack on Trump, she said, “As someone who grew up in a Republican household, shame on the Republican Party for normalizing this vile specimen of a human being stationed at the top of their party.”

“Day in and day out, Trump says things that make him unfit for office. He degrades our vulnerable communities, our institutions, even the Constitution itself, and somehow we’re told to ignore it? Turn a blind eye? Pretend everything is normal? Guess what? It’s not. And we’re fed up,” she said.

When reached for comment on Siebel Newsom’s takedown of the president, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told the Daily Beast in a statement, “President Trump is right. Gavin Newscum is the worst governor in America, and he also may be the dumbest.”

Siebel Newsom has in recent months taken on a more visible role beside Newsom, who is seen as a likely 2028 presidential contender and appears to have drawn Trump’s ire with his relentless online trolling.

Gavin Newsom jumped on Trump's verbal gaffe. Trump had said, “The President of the United States, Gavin Newscum, admitted that he has learning disabilities, dyslexia. Everything about him is dumb.” screen grab

The Democratic governor seized on Trump’s Monday tirade, in which the 79-year-old bizarrely declared Newsom “President of the United States,” for fresh trolling ammunition.