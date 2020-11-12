Newspaper Backed by GOP Megadonor Sheldon Adelson Tells Trump to Give It Up
LOSER
Even billionaire Republican donor Sheldon Adelson appears to be signaling to President Donald Trump that he should throw in the towel on his pathetic voter fraud crusade. “(Trump) does a disservice to his more rabid supporters by insisting that he would have won the Nov. 3 election absent voter fraud. That’s simply false,” an opinion piece written by the editorial board of Adelson’s Las Vegas newspaper, The Las Vegas Review-Journal, reads. “Mr. Trump lost this election because he ultimately didn’t attract enough votes and failed to win a handful of swing states that broke his way in 2016.” On Sunday, the paper, which endorsed Trump for a second term, declared “Biden Wins” on its front cover, while also displaying President-elect Joe Biden’s projected electoral votes. Adelson and his wife reportedly donated $75 million to a super PAC to help President Trump’s re-election effort.