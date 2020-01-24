Newspaper Says It Has Identified Shadowy Leader of The Base, Neo-Nazi Extremist Group
The Guardian is reporting that it has identified the leader of the neo-Nazi group The Base as an American man who bills himself as an intelligence expert and may live in Russia. The newspaper says it used information from law enforcement, property records, photographs, and sources inside the group to determine that Rinaldo Nazarro, 46, is the man behind the alias Norman Spear. The report says that Nazarro is linked to Omega Solutions International, which claimed on its now-defunct website to provide “intelligence analysis for government agencies, military organizations, and private businesses.” According to The Guardian, Nazarro is married to a Russian woman and some government agencies believe he works for Russia. Numerous alleged members of The Base have been arrested in recent days amid a major federal takedown of the organization.