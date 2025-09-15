Newspaper Sparks Backlash With ‘Vile’ Charlie Kirk Murder Cartoon

Local newspaper Newsday has apologized after publishing a cartoon of the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Seasoned illustrator Chip Bok depicted a blood-stained, empty chair under a “Prove Me Wrong” banner with a “Turning Point USA” sign pointing to the chair. Suffolk County Republican Party Chairman Jesse Garcia slammed the cartoon, published in the Long Island-area paper, as “vile.” “By publishing a vile cartoon about the political assassination of Charlie Kirk, the paper has mocked tragedy, stoked division, and poured gasoline on the flames of political violence,” Garcia said in a statement to the New York Post. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman blasted the “unconscionable cartoon” as “over the top despicable.” Since then, Newsday removed the image, posted an apology on social media, and published a longer statement on their website. “We deeply regret this mistake and sincerely apologize to the family of Charlie Kirk and to all,” the statement read.

The unconscionable cartoon in Newsday trivializing the assassination of Charlie Kirk is so over the top despicable that it is shocking even for the majority of us who realized long ago that Newsday abandoned any pretension of fairness.

Cancel Newsday! pic.twitter.com/hK8o6n9tj3 — Bruce Blakeman (@NassauExec) September 14, 2025

Mediaite