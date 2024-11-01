Politics

Gingrich Can’t Believe Wives Are Told They Can Vote Differently to Husbands

'SICK PEOPLE'

The former House speaker, who cheated on his first and second wives, preached about honesty on Fox News.

William Vaillancourt
William Vaillancourt

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Fox News host Sean Hannity freaked out together Thursday about a pro-Kamala Harris ad narrated by Julia Roberts, who emphasizes that wives don’t have to vote how their husbands want them to, nor tell them who they voted for at all.

The ad, from Vote Common Good, naturally irked other right-wingers like Turning Point USA‘s Charlie Kirk, and on Thursday night it was Gingrich’s turn, appearing on Hannity leaning into the outrage, per usual.

Gingrich began preaching about honesty.

“These people are dishonest. They’re relentlessly, routinely dishonest at every level,“ he said, after Hannity grumbled about “Hollywood jackasses.” ”And so for them to tell people to lie is another example of the depth of their corruption."

“How do you run a country where you walk around saying wives should lie to their husbands, husbands should lie to their wives?” asked Gingrich, who cheated on his first and second wives.

“What kind of a totally amoral, corrupt, sick system have the Democrats developed?”

Gringrich ended his tirade by claiming the era of “dignity, patriotism and a sense of morality“ is over, replaced by ”really sick people."

“We ought to have the courage to say this is a sick, dishonest party,” he said.

