Newt Gingrich: Democrats Have a ‘Passion’ for Stealing Elections
BACK ON HIS BULLSHIT
Newt Gingrich on Sunday peddled a baseless claim that Democrats have a “passion” for stealing elections—echoing conspiracy theories shared by former President Donald Trump. The former Speaker of the House made the comments in response to a question about election laws from Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, who served as one of the chief spreaders of Trump’s false election fraud claims in the aftermath of the 2020 election. “I think it’s probably almost impossible under current law to ensure an accurate election,” Gingrich said. “And I think the only Republican strategy in the long run is to pick issues and win by margins so big that they can’t steal it. If you have a very close election, Democrats have a passion for stealing them.” The former House Speaker went on to say that Republicans are “beginning to tighten up” election laws, but in blue states “like New York, Illinois, California, you just have to assume that the machine will steal as much as it can.” Much like other recent Republican claims of voter fraud and election interference, Gingrich offered no evidence whatsoever.