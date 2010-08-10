Newt’s Ex-Wife Dishes on Him

Hell hath no fury … Newt Gingrich’s ex-wife, Marianne, talks extensively with Esquire in a new profile of the former House majority leader. Asked about his presidential ambitions, she says “There’s no way,” though she goes on to say that Newt “believes that what he says in public and how he lives don’t have to be connected” and that “If you believe that, then yeah, you can run for president.” She also says that he has always been “impressed by position, status, and money.” Marianne was Newt’s second wife, and he left her in 2000 for a congressional aide who was 23 years his junior. "He asked me to marry him way too early. And he wasn't divorced yet. I should have known there was a problem," Marianne reflects. “It's not so much a compliment to me. It tells you a little bit about him.”
