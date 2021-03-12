High School Girls Basketball Announcer Calls Players ‘F--king N---ers’ for Kneeling
FOUL BALL
An announcer covering an Oklahoma high school girls’ state tournament basketball game Thursday was caught on a hot mic using racial slurs. As the players on the Norman High School knelt during the national anthem, the NFHS Network broadcaster said, “They’re kneeling? Fucking n---ers. I hope Norman gets their ass kicked.” The Oklahoman’s Cameron Jourdan reported that the broadcaster was Scott Sapulpa, a former area high school football coach. The NFHS said in a statement, “We are aggressively investigating the incident and will ensure that any individuals responsible will have no relationship with the NFHS Network moving forward.” Norman Mayor Breea Clark said she contacted parents of the girls to ask how their daughters were doing. “[One parent] said her response was, ‘This is why we kneel,’ because there’s a problem,” Clark said.