NFL Admits Not Listening to Players Protesting Racial Injustice, Proclaims ‘Black Lives Matter’

The National Football League released a video of commissioner Roger Gooddell late Friday admitting to having failed to listen to players who protested racial injustice and police brutality. In a tweet, Gooddell wrote, “We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of Black People. We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the NFL, believe Black Lives Matter.” Gooddell added in the video, “I personally protest with you...Without black players, there would be no National Football League.” He said he would reach out to players who had spoken publicly about their experience with injustice, as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has.