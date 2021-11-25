CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NFL Agrees to Fork Over $790M to St. Louis for Rams’ L.A. Relocation
COMPENSATION
Read it at The New York Times
The NFL has reached a settlement agreement with the city of St. Louis over the relocation of the city’s former team, the Rams, which moved to Los Angeles in 2016. The league and the city have been locked in a four-year legal battle in which the city accused the league of breaking its own rules to favor the team even after municipal authorities spent $17 million on designs for a new stadium. The owner of the Rams, Stanley Kroenke, who also owns the U.K. soccer team Arsenal, is expected to pay the league back for footing the massive bill. Kroenke already paid the NFL $550 million to allow the Rams to relocate.