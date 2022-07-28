NFL Alum Indicted More Than a Year After Girlfriend Vanished From Party

Former NFL player Kevin Ware, already a suspect in connection to his girlfriend’s death and disappearance last year, was indicted Thursday for her murder.

Prosecutors also claim the former tight end, now 41, tampered with the corpse of Taylor Pomaski, 29, after he killed her.

The local district attorney in Houston did not say how or why they believe Ware killed Pomaski, but said in a news release there was now “sufficient evidence for criminal charges” to be filed against him.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office, which arrested Ware in June after he missed bond hearings from a prior arrest, declined to release further details to The Daily Beast on Thursday.

Deputies said at the time he was considered a person of interest. Days later, the district attorney’s office in Montgomery County—one county north, where Pomaski lived—identified him as a suspect in Pomaski’s death.

Records show Ware was released on a $23,000 bond in April 2021, the same month Pomaski mysteriously disappeared after witnesses said the couple got into a “violent fight” at a party, reported ABC 13.

Friends and family told police of Pomaski’s disappearance, and Ware stopped attending his court dates at the same time. Pomaski’s body was found in December after an undisclosed site in Harris County was excavated.

A friend of Pomaski, who she also dated for six years, told KPRC 2 that Ware was abusive to her and she had bruises on her face the last time she saw him. Prior to Ware’s indictment, he added that “Kevin knows exactly what happened.”

“There was violence, she referenced a gun being pulled on her,” said Eric Zuleger. “She was very scared, very nervous."

If convicted, the former San Francisco and Washington tight end would face between 15 years to life in prison.