    1

    NFL Announces Super Bowl Pregame Performers

    GAME ON

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    ost Malone performs on the Main Stage on Day 1 of Wireless Festival 2018 at Finsbury Park on July 6, 2018 in London, England.

    Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

    The NFL announced on Wednesday that the lineup for the Super Bowl LVIII pregame in Las Vegas will feature Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day. McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” produced and arranged by Adam Blackstone. No announcement has been made about the musical guests for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

