CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
NFL Announces Super Bowl Pregame Performers
GAME ON
Read it at NBC News
The NFL announced on Wednesday that the lineup for the Super Bowl LVIII pregame in Las Vegas will feature Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day. McEntire will sing the national anthem, Malone will sing “America the Beautiful,” and Andra Day will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” produced and arranged by Adam Blackstone. No announcement has been made about the musical guests for the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.