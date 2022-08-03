NFL Appeals Deshaun Watson’s Paltry Six-Game Suspension
NOT OVER YET
On Wednesday, the NFL appealed Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension in the hopes of achieving a harsher punishment for the star quarterback accused of widespread sexual misconduct. Two dozen massage therapists have accused Watson of either sexual harassment or assault, and he has settled 23 out of 24 lawsuits, yet still denies any wrongdoing. The NFL originally asked that Watson be suspended for the entirety of the 2022 season, if not longer, though U.S. District Court Judge Sue Robinson opted only for a six-game ban, a decision that drew criticism from many for being too lenient. As ESPN reported, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell decides who hears the appeal—he can either listen to the case himself, or pass it off to someone else. The NFL Players Association has not responded to the appeal, which is likely to result in a longer ban for Watson.