NFL Billionaire Jim Irsay Helps a 57-Year-Old Orca Swim Free
FREE WILLY
An orca whale held in the Miami Sequarium for more than 50 years is going home to her native Pacific Northwest waters, with the help of an NFL billionaire. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, who has a net worth of $3.9 billion, made a “generous contribution” to the deal to release Lolita, also known by her Native American name of Tokitae, back into the wild, aquarium authorities said. Animal welfare groups have tried for years to get the whale—thought to be the oldest living in captivity—released from her tank, which is one of the smallest in North America. A binding deal made between the Seaquarium managers and Friends of Lolita, a nonprofit created to secure her release, will see the 57-year-old whale released in 18 to 24 months. “The story of Lolita has been near and dear to my heart,” Irsay said in a press release. “I am proud — and enthusiastic — to play a role in finally returning Lolita to her native Pacific Northwest.”