NFL Calls Aaron Rodgers a Liar on His Claim About League Doctor

The NFL is refuting Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ claim that a league doctor told him “it would be impossible for a vaccinated person to catch or spread COVID.” Rodgers made the comment on the Pat McAfee Show while defending his decision not to get vaccinated—suggesting the league was giving out false information as he tried to get an exemption. The NFL told Pro Football Talk that wasn’t true. “No doctor from the league or the joint NFL-NFLPA infectious disease consultants communicated with the player. If they had, they certainly would have never said anything like that,” it said. Medical authorities have always said that inoculated people can get and transmit the virus, but their chance of developing severe symptoms and spreading the infection to others is lower.
