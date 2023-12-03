NFL Commish Reportedly Wants to Ban the ‘Tush Push’

Read it at The Athlet
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wants to ban the “tush push,” the controversial play used most effectively by the Philadelphia Eagles, according to The Athletic. The play, also known as the “brotherly shove”—because a team lines up behind their quarterback and pushes him through the defense—has been discussed in the league’s competition committee and is likely to face more opposition the next time it meets, the site reported. The Eagles, by the way, aren't represented on that committee.