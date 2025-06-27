NFL Star Arrested for Resisting Police Search in Los Angeles

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Investing in underwear may seem pointless, but it makes all the difference, and Shinesty is our current favorite. The brand sets itself apart from the rest with its Ball Hammock Pouch technology, anti-chafing designs, and sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you dry and odor-free—even on the sweatiest, swampiest summer days. Shinesty’s underwear and boxers are made to give the family jewels room to breathe, unbeatable support, and they help stop any unwanted sticking.

The Naughty Bears Buy At Shinesty

Shinesty offers a ton of different underwear designs—there’s something for everyone, whether you like briefs or prefer a more relaxed fit. They’ve also got plenty of solid colorways, along with cheeky prints—like a glow-in-the-dark pair aptly named ‘The Big Bang,’ or another featuring gummy bears demonstrating exactly how baby gummy bears are made. Either way, Shinesty has you (and your package) covered.