NFL Star Richard Sherman Booked for Trying to Break Into Family Member’s Home: Cops
IN CUSTODY
NFL free-agent Richard Sherman was booked at King County Correctional Facility in Seattle on Wednesday morning and is facing charges of burglary domestic violence after an overnight incident. According to the Redmond Police Department, a person calling 911 around 2 a.m. said that a male family member was trying to force his way into the home. The suspect fought with police when they arrived at the scene and was taken to a local hospital before being booked in jail. Nobody at the residence was injured. Sherman was denied bail, which officials said it standard procedure. The Washington State Police is separately investigating Sherman for an alleged hit-and-run earlier Wednesday morning.
The NFL Player Association, of which Sherman is a vice president, said in a statement that they were aware of the arrest and would be following “domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved.”