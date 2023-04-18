CHEAT SHEET
NFL Defensive Lineman Chris Smith Dies at 31
Former NFL defensive lineman Chris Smith has died at the age of 31, the NFL reported Tuesday morning. The news was first released by Smith’s high school team, West Rowan Football, which on Monday evening said of the football star: “The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!” Smith’s cause of death has yet to be determined. “Chris was one of the kindest people, teammates and friends we've had in our organization,” the Cleveland Browns, for whom Smith played in 2018, posted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.” Smith also played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals, Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans throughout his career.