NFL Delays Primetime Thanksgiving Game After Multiple Ravens Test Positive for COVID-19
PRIMETIME, NEVERMORE
The NFL has postponed its annual Thanksgiving night game after multiple players and staffers tested positive for COVID-19, the league announced Wednesday. The matchup, between the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is currently scheduled for Sunday. Seven Ravens players have tested positive for the virus in the past three days, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, along with other staffers within the Ravens organization. This isn’t the first time this season that the NFL’s schedule has been interrupted by the virus, with several games rescheduled earlier this year after an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans’ locker room. The Steelers, currently the owners of the NFL’s best record at 10-0, had an October game with the Titans delayed three weeks because of that outbreak. The NFL has not yet announced what time or channel the postponed game will air on.