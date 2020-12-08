NFL Probe Into Washington Football Team Harassment Allegations Uncovers Confidential Settlement

Read it at The Washington Post
The NFL’s investigation into allegations of workplace sexual harassment in the Washington Football Team’s front office has uncovered a 2009 confidential settlement, The Washington Post reported Monday. Many of the details of the settlement—including the plaintiff and allegations—are not yet public, but team owner Dan Snyder is planning on intervening to determine what elements of that case can become public, according to the Post. The investigation came after two Post stories detailed accusations of a toxic, sexist culture among the team’s administration.