NFL Dishes Out $1M in Fines After Three Coaches Refused to Wear Masks on Sidelines
COUGH UP
Three NFL teams have been slapped with $250,000 fines after their coaches refused to wear masks while screaming at their players from the sidelines during Sunday’s games, CNN reports. The Seattle Seahawks, the Denver Broncos, and the San Francisco 49ers will all have to pay up, on top of hefty individual fines for the three coaches. Seattle’s Pete Carroll, Denver’s Vic Fangio, and San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000, according to CNN’s sources. During Monday night’s games in Las Vegas, both Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden and New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton were also seen without masks. Asked why he wasn’t wearing a mask after the game, Gruden replied: “I’m doing my best. I’ve had the virus. OK? I’m doing my best. I’m very sensitive about it.”