NFL Slaps Packers, Rodgers on the Wrist for COVID Vax Violations
The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and receiver Allen Lazard for violating the league’s coronavirus vaccine protocols Tuesday. The team must pay a $300,000 penalty, and Rodgers and Lazzard must pay $14,650 each. The terms of Rodgers’ contract mean he will earn close to $50 million over the course of 2021 and 2022. The league found that both Rodgers and Lazzard attended a Halloween party unmasked and that the team failed to bring the matter to league officials. The quarterback had said he was “immunized” against COVID-19 but later tested positive for the virus and was revealed to be unvaccinated, after which he missed a game and complained of being “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now.”