    NFL Slaps Packers, Rodgers on the Wrist for COVID Vax Violations

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter/Editor

    The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and receiver Allen Lazard for violating the league’s coronavirus vaccine protocols Tuesday. The team must pay a $300,000 penalty, and Rodgers and Lazzard must pay $14,650 each. The terms of Rodgers’ contract mean he will earn close to $50 million over the course of 2021 and 2022. The league found that both Rodgers and Lazzard attended a Halloween party unmasked and that the team failed to bring the matter to league officials. The quarterback had said he was “immunized” against COVID-19 but later tested positive for the virus and was revealed to be unvaccinated, after which he missed a game and complained of being “in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now.”

