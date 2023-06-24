NFL Free Agent Carson Wentz Posts Photo of Dead Bear, Backlash Ensues
|🐻🐻🐻|
NFL free agent and part-time hunting personality Carson Wentz is in trouble for… hunting. In a photo Wentz posted to Instagram from his recent trip to Alaska, the quarterback is shown posing with his kill—a massive black bear—and a hunting bow. “Got the opportunity to spot and stalk black bear in one of our new favorite places on earth— Alaska!” Wentz wrote in the post. “Incredible trip and an incredible animal!” Viewers didn’t take kindly to the photo in the comments section, labeling it “barbaric” to kill the animal for sport. This is far from Wentz’s first foray into hunting, though. Alongside his brother, Zach, he runs the hunting YouTube channel Wentz Bros Outdoors, and the duo’s Instagram is full of photos of their trophies—including ducks, deer and turkeys. But the bear was a bridge too far for some fans. “Incredible animal so you kill it?? Makes sense,” one commenter wrote.