North Korean state media rolled out another surreal spectacle this week as Kim Jong Un toured a luxury spa complex. The dictator cheerfully mingling with guests dressed in swimsuits in what appeared to be a carefully staged propaganda display meant to project leisure, prosperity, and normalcy inside one of the world’s most secretive regimes. Kim marked the opening of the newly renovated Onpo Workers’ Recreation Center by presiding over a ribbon-cutting ceremony at what North Korean media described as the country’s largest hot springs resort. The complex, located at a site designated as a natural monument, is being promoted as a showcase of leisure and wellness under Kim’s leadership. State images showed Kim touring the facility and briefly entering spa rooms where guests sat in hot tubs wearing swimsuits. He was seen chatting with visitors and testing the water with his hand. The opening follows years of reconstruction ordered by Kim after a 2018 visit, when he harshly criticized the center as poorly maintained and unsanitary. He demanded a complete overhaul, a project that took several years.
NFL Hall of Famer Gives Health Update After Parkinson's Diagnosis
NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre opened up about his health this week, sharing a candid update on life since being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback told TMZ that the condition has “progressed a little faster” than he initially expected. Favre first revealed his diagnosis in 2024 while testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing on welfare reform. While some symptoms have begun to surface, he said he has not yet experienced anything he considers alarming. Despite living with the disease for nearly three years, Favre made clear he has no intention of slowing down. “No way in hell am I giving up,” the 56-year-old said, noting that he biked more than 6,200 miles last year to stay active. Favre added that he has consulted with five medical specialists and is pursuing every available treatment. Doctors, he said, have reassured him that he is doing all the right things and offered cautious optimism that a cure could be five to 10 years away. Favre said he is “praying for a cure,” not just for himself, but for the millions of others living with Parkinson’s disease.
Emmanuel Macron’s appearance in Davos wearing a pair of aviator sunglasses has bumped shares in the shades’ manufacturer up a whopping 28 percent, adding about $4 million to the firm’s market value. The French president is understood to have worn the aviators, made by Italian group iVision Tech, after suffering from a broken blood vessel in his eye. Trump had mocked the European leader’s look, telling an audience at the summit: “I called up Emmanuel Macron… I watched him yesterday with those beautiful sunglasses. What the hell happened?” The MAGA leader’s appearance at the event comes amid mounting outcry over Trump’s threats of trade war with Europe in connection with his push to annex Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. Macron had said during a speech earlier in the day, clearly targeted at Trump, that “we do prefer respect to bullies. We do prefer science to politicism, and we prefer the rule of law to brutality.”
Donald Trump appeared to slip briefly into his former role as a beauty pageant judge while addressing the decidedly authoritarian members of his “Board of Peace” in Davos on Thursday. “Everybody in this room is a star,” he told the leaders assembled on stage for the group’s signing ceremony. “There’s a reason that you’re here. And you’re all stars. You’re the biggest people, most important people in the world,” he said. The MAGA leader’s gushing comments were directed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, regarded by many as the EU’s only autocrat, and Azerbaijan’s Ilhan Aliyev, whose government has been repeatedly accused of torture and extrajudicial killings. Other national representatives heralded from countries with similarly abysmal human rights records, like Belarus, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan. Traditional U.S. partners have largely scorned Trump’s new peace initiative, the credibility of which has struggled under the weight of Trump’s threats of a trade war with Europe and push to acquire Greenland, an autonomous territory of NATO ally Denmark. For the most part, the president appears unfazed by the more autocratic credentials of his new political bedfellows, however. “Sometimes you need a dictator,” he told Davos attendees Wednesday.
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has petitioned President Donald Trump to free her from jail almost six years before she’s actually eligible for release. The 41-year-old entrepreneur submitted a clemency application last year requesting a commutation of her 11 and a quarter year term, and the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Justice Department says the filing is still under review. Holmes was found guilty in 2022 of multiple wire fraud and conspiracy charges tied to misleading backers of her collapsed blood-testing company. Judges ordered her to provide $452 million in restitution, and an appellate panel affirmed both the verdict and punishment in February. Government attorneys argued she misrepresented Theranos’ capabilities between 2010 and 2015, claiming its devices could perform numerous laboratory analyses from a single finger-prick sample. At its height, Theranos carried a $9 billion valuation, while Forbes calculated Holmes’ personal fortune at $4.5 billion in 2015. Holmes is currently held at a low-security facility in Bryan, Texas, the same one as British former socialite and convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
At least two people were killed Thursday after deadly landslides struck New Zealand’s North Island. The first landslide hit a house in Welcome Bay early in the morning, where two residents escaped while authorities later recovered the bodies of two others who had been trapped inside, Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell said. Later, a second landslide swept through Beachside Holiday Park at the base of Mount Maunganui, crushing vehicles, travel trailers, and a combined shower-kitchen block. Dogs and rescue teams searched the debris, but no survivors or bodies had been found by Thursday evening. Police said the number of missing remained in the “single figures,” noting that some unaccounted-for individuals had left the campground without notifying authorities. Flooding elsewhere compounded the disaster, including a man who was swept off a road near Warkworth on Wednesday. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon urged residents to heed safety warnings, while survivors described chaotic scenes of debris and destruction, with one tourist calling it “the scariest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life” in an interview with New Zealand’s 1News.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Jung Hoo Lee was briefly detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday after arriving without the required travel documents, according to a statement from Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s office shared by multiple news outlets. The issue stemmed from paperwork Lee had inadvertently left behind in South Korea and was resolved the same day, allowing him to continue his trip. Lee was en route to Northern California to appear at the Giants’ FanFest event in San Ramon, one of several preseason stops with fans. Pelosi’s office said she coordinated with the Giants, congressional offices, and federal officials to help clear the matter. In a statement, the Giants described the incident as a short-lived travel issue that was quickly addressed by authorities. Lee, 27, is entering his third season with San Francisco after signing a six-year, $113 million deal in 2023. The team starts spring training next month in Arizona, with Lee also slated to play in the World Baseball Classic this March.
The West Wing actor Timothy Busfield was seen in public for the first time since surrendering to authorities last week after a warrant was issued for his arrest. A judge ordered that Busfield be released from jail on his own recognizance on Tuesday after the 68-year-old was charged with child abuse and criminal sexual contact with a minor under 13 years old. Following his release, Busfield was photographed outside his $750/night New Mexico Airbnb dressed in all black while bidding farewell to his wife. Sources told TMZ that the actor was leaving the estate in order to deal with something related to his case, but that he will return later and spend the night with his family. A criminal complaint alleged that Busfield abused two boys, aged 7 and 8, who were working on the set of the Fox TV show The Cleaning Lady, on which Busfield was a director. The actor’s defense team argued in court that the allegations were made by parents outraged that their children were cut from the show. Busfield has maintained his innocence, and has said that he is ready to “confront these lies.”
Emmy-winning TV director Bruce Bilson has passed away at his home in Los Angeles, aged 97. His daughter, producer Julie Bilson Ahlberg, said her father died peacefully on Friday. In 1968, Bilson won an Emmy for directing an episode of the hit TV show Get Smart. His CV also included a string of iconic shows, including M*A*S*H, The Brady Bunch, Gidget, Hogan’s Heroes, Bewitched, The Doris Day Show, The Love Boat, The Six Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman, and Hawaii Five-O. His son Danny Bilson is a screenwriter who worked on The Rocketeer, while his granddaughter Rachel Bilson starred in The O.C, Hart of Dixie, and Nashville. Bilson graduated from UCLA in 1946, and was part of the institution’s first film-school graduating class. Speaking about his craft in a 2008 interview with The Television Academy Foundation, Bilson said he quickly learned to put emotion above technical precision as a director. “When I was starting out, I thought my camera work was awful, and I tried to make it more interesting,” he said. “As I got older and more experienced, I learned to tell the story with the actors first, cameras second. Sometimes you can just do something with the camera that’s just so good and you see you love it, but it’s the actors and the script.”
The long-awaited 60 Minutes episode featuring the controversial shelved “Inside CECOT” segment has been a ratings flop. CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss personally had the segment axed hours before it was due to be broadcast in December, over fears it needed more input from the Trump administration. The investigation into the abuse endured by two Venezuelan men when they were deported from the U.S. to notorious megaprison in El Salvador finally aired on Sunday night. It was watched by 4.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings figures and cited by The Guardian, in competition with Sunday Night Football on NBC. 60 Minutes averaged 8.32 million viewers in the 2024-2025 season. CNN media analyst Brian Stelter pointed out on X that CBS went into damage control knowing the ratings would possibly be low. They rebranded Sunday’s show “60 Minutes Presents,” in an attempt to not bring down the season average ratings. “This is a labeling trick all the networks use at various times,” Stelter said. 60 Minutes’ interview with Donald Trump last November was seen by 14 million viewers, their best audience figures since 2021. The “Inside CECOT” segment aired with an introduction from veteran correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi who appeared to reference that heated debate as she introduced it. “Since November, 60 Minutes has made several attempts to interview key Trump administration officials on camera about our story,” she said. “They declined our requests.”