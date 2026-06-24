NFL Hall of Famer, 66, Hospitalized for Stroke
The iconic Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, 66, revealed he suffered a stroke this past spring. During the Buffalo Bill’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, the legendary player opened up about his latest hospitalization for the first time. “I had a little setback about a month and a half ago,” Kelly said. “But right now, I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life.” The stroke came eight years after a long battle with cancer; the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer four different times. He endured a combination of surgeries and chemotherapy in 2013, 2014, and 2018. Despite the health setback, Kelly remained optimistic as he discussed the Bills’ new stadium and its future atmosphere. “I want to see how loud this stadium can get,” he said. “And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable. I don’t expect anything less.” Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and remains one of the most celebrated figures in the team’s history. He led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2002.