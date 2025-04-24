Legendary Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve “Mongo” McMichael has died following a battle with ALS. He was 67.

His passing was announced Wednesday evening by Jarrett Payton, the son of McMichael’s former teammate, Walter Payton, who wrote on X: “With deep sorrow, I share that Steve McMichael passed at 5:28 PM after a brave fight with ALS, surrounded by loved ones.

“I’m grateful to have been with him in his final moments. Please keep Steve and his family [in] your prayers,” he concluded.

ADVERTISEMENT

The NFL is heartbroken to hear of the passing of Super Bowl champion and Hall of Famer Steve McMichael after a brave battle with ALS.



Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ENXTqfoqQk — NFL (@NFL) April 23, 2025

An NFL Hall of Famer, McMichael revealed that he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2021. Also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, ALS is a rare degenerative disease that affects nerve cells within the brain and spinal cord.

McMichael’s wife, Misty, told Fox 32 Wednesday morning that her husband’s ALS had moved into advanced stages and that he would be needing hospice care.

“He’s been unresponsive for [the] last two weeks and in and out of the hospital,” Misty told the network. “I know he can hear me and he can respond a little bit … He’s still my man. Twenty-four years married, 27 together. It’s hard to let him go. I don’t ever want to.”

McMichael was 67 at the time of his death. Peter Brouillet/Getty Images

McMichael began his NFL career in 1980, briefly playing for the New England Patriots. He was picked up by the Bears the following year and ended up staying on the team for 13 years, where he earned two Pro Bowl nods and helped lead the team to victory at the Super Bowl XX.

McMichael then briefly played with the Green Bay Packers before retiring in 1994. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, where he was awarded his gold jacket and bronze bust by his bedside at home.