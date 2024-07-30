NFL Hall of Famer: I Was Put on No-Fly List After United Airlines Incident

Former Broncos running back and NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Davis took to Instagram Tuesday to reveal he’d been issued a travel ban by United Airlines after an incident on a flight earlier this month.

He called the news an “insult to injury.”

“Based on the nature of the reported incident that occurred on UA1061 on July 13, 2024, this shall serve as a notice that you are not permitted to fly on United Airlines or any regional carrier operating as United Express until a review of the incident by United’s Passenger Incident Review Committee has occurred,” a screenshot of the notice posted on both Davis’ and his lawyer’s page read.

The notice from the airline stems from a July 13 interaction Davis had with a flight attendant, who accused the football player of hitting him—though Davis contends that he simply touched the worker’s arm in order to request a cup of ice for his son.

Upon landing, Davis was handcuffed and escorted off the plane. After being interviewed, Davis said he was given an apology by airline officials, who called the flight attendant’s recollection of events “inaccurate.”

Along with his screenshot of the notice, Davis also posted a statement further explaining his feelings Tuesday.

“I continue to reflect on the reality that my family will never unsee me, no will I ever forget, being take off an airplane in handcuffs for simply asking for a cup of ice,” Davis’ statement began. He goes on to write “difficult conversations” had to be had with his family after the incident. “This company not only wrongfully accused me of something I did not do and had me handcuffed and detained, but they have failed on so many levels to demonstrate any genuine empathy for my family’s experience,” he added.

He called the apology he received “boilerplate” and noted that “United has a history of this type of behavior.” Davis also assured his followers he would “see the powerful held accountable.”

Shortly after the NFL legend posted his statement, United released one of their own explaining that the travel ban was part of an automated system and claimed that it had been swiftly rescinded.

“Mr. Davis received this letter the day after the incident. It was generated due to the report of the flight attendant — who is no longer employed by United. The day after the letter was sent, we discussed with Mr. Davis’ team that it had been rescinded,” the statement read, according to NBC News.

“We have apologized to Mr. Davis for his experience and continue to review our handling of incidents like this to protect our highest priority — the safety of our customers and crew,” it continued.

Parker G. Stinar, Davis’ lawyer, however, refuted that the ban had been rescinded in another Instagram post.