NFL Hires Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch to Fight Brian Flores Bias Suit
BIG GUNS
The NFL has hired a former U.S. Attorney General to defend the organization against a discrimination suit brought by the former coach of the Miami Dolphins. Brian Flores, one of the only Black coaches in the NFL, accuses the league of systemic racial bias. Flores had been in the running for the head coaching job at the New York Giants when he received a text alerting him he had been passed over in favor of a white man before even being interviewed. Flores is suing the Dolphins, the Denver Broncos, and the New York Giants. For his part, Flores is being represented by Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer who spearheaded gender discrimination and harassment lawsuits against Fox News and Harvey Weinstein. In a statement issued earlier this month, the NFL said Flores’ claims were meritless.