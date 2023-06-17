NFL Icon Ray Lewis’ Son Died of Accidental Overdose: Report
TRAGIC
The 28-year-old son of NFL Hall of Famer Ray Lewis died on Wednesday from an accidental drug overdose, according to a report. TMZ says he was found lying naked between a bed and a wall at a house in Casselberry, north of Orlando, at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday. One friend was performing CPR while another was screaming for Narcan—a drug used to reverse overdoses. The report says an apparent anti-anxiety pill, a used needle and small plastic bag was found in a beer can were found at the home. Lewis II was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. “The evidence and witness accounts show this incident to be a tragic accident,” Casselberry Police Captain Michael Schaefer said in an email statement. “Our sympathies go out to the Lewis family and friends.”