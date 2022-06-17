NFL Wants ‘Significant’ Suspension for Deshaun Watson, Report Says
The NFL is bringing down the hammer on Cleveland Deshaun Watson by pursuing a “significant” suspension amid his 24 active civil suits pertaining to sexual misconduct allegations, anonymous sources told The Washington Post Friday. Sources predict the suspension could last as long as one season, though another source was hesitant to speculate on the length of time. Watson is said to have violated the NFL’s personal conduct policy, as the suits allege he made inappropriate comments, exposed himself and forced his penis on women’s hands during massage therapy sessions. Watson denies the allegations. “Like I said, I never assaulted anyone or I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone,” Watson said Tuesday at a press conference. “I never forced anyone to do anything.” The league has interviewed the women in the suits and Watson himself. Their testimony will likely determine the possibility of a suspension.