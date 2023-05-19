CHEAT SHEET
    NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at 87

    G.O.A.T.

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Former NFL football player Jim Brown speaks after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

    JOSHUA ROBERTS/Reuters

    All-time NFL running back Jim Brown died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home, his family revealed. “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” his wife, Monique Brown, wrote in a post on Instagram. “He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.” After being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round in 1957, Brown went on to have a legendary career with the team. He won 3 league MVPs and made 8 All Pro teams, eventually going on to have a successful acting career after retiring in 1964.

