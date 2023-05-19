CHEAT SHEET
NFL Legend Jim Brown Dies at 87
All-time NFL running back Jim Brown died on Thursday at his Los Angeles home, his family revealed. “It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my husband, Jim Brown,” his wife, Monique Brown, wrote in a post on Instagram. “He passed away peacefully last night at our LA home. To the world he was an activist, actor and football star. To our family, he was a loving and wonderful husband, father and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.” After being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the first round in 1957, Brown went on to have a legendary career with the team. He won 3 league MVPs and made 8 All Pro teams, eventually going on to have a successful acting career after retiring in 1964.