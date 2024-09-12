NFL Legend Shannon Sharpe Admits His Instagram Live Sex Mishap Was Real
NOT HACKED
NFL legend Shannon Sharpe admitted that he accidentally broadcast himself having sex with a woman on Instagram live earlier on Wednesday, offering fans and his family a sincere apology in an emergency episode of his podcast, “Nightcap.” “There was an event that happened today,” Sharpe said. “Obviously I am embarrassed. Someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details, the audio, heard for the entire world to hear.” Sharpe initially claimed his Instagram account was hacked, but quickly deleted the excuse. “I’m very disappointed in myself. Not for the act,” he quickly clarified. “But to have the most intimate detail of the audio to be heard, I let a lot of people down.” The former Denver tight end claimed the x-rated broadcast was not “staged” and an accident. “I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity,” Sharpe said. “I did not know IG live. I’ve never turned IG live on so I don’t know how it works and all of sudden my other phone started going off.”