Every Other NFL Team Breathes a Sigh of Relief as Brady Calls It a Day
THE G.O.A.T.
NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who has cemented his legacy through record-breaking runs with the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over 22 years, will retire at the end of the current season, ESPN reported Saturday, citing unnamed sources. While the specifics of when and how he’ll announce his retirement are unclear, the decision ends weeks of speculation. Brady, 44, was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2000, eventually earning six Super Bowl rings before leaving in 2020. He joined the Buccaneers on a $50 million contract, leading that team to its first Super Bowl win in almost 20 years. The Buccaneers finished 13-4 in the 2021 season, with Brady achieving a record 600 touchdown passes over his career. Brady had not issued a statement on his retirement as of Saturday afternoon, but his athletic company TB12 Sports tweeted, then deleted, a message celebrating his legacy.