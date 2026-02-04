NFL Legend’s Star Dad Is Back in Jail After DWI Violation

NFL star Patrick Mahomes’ father, Pat Mahomes Sr., has been arrested for a probation violation, two years after a DWI arrest. The 55-year-old was arrested on Tuesday and booked into the Smith County Jail in Texas after allegedly consuming alcohol, according to Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman on KLTV. His alcohol ankle monitor allegedly registered a high reading on Jan. 1. Two urine tests taken on Jan. 5 and Jan. 9 both reportedly came back negative, according to court documents seen by TMZ. A motion has been filed to end the violation, and Mahomes Sr. can challenge the allegations. The arrest on Tuesday came exactly two years after his sixth arrest for DWI in February 2024, which was just before his son’s Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs. “He’s doing good. I don’t really want to get into it too much, but he’s doing good for whatever the situation is,” the NFL star told reporters at the time. “It’s a family matter, so I will just keep it to the family. That’s all I really have to say at this point.” Mahomes Sr. was a MLB pitcher for the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, and Pittsburgh Pirates before retiring in 2009.

TMZ