Saints Running Back Alvin Kamara Arrested for Battery Hours After Pro Bowl
WELL-TIMED PLAY
New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara was arrested for alleged battery over a nightclub incident on Saturday—but not before he was able to play in the Pro Bowl on Sunday, according to a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The running back, 26, was “located and taken into custody” by detectives after speaking with the hospitalized victim after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Kamara, who made four catches for 23 yards in a markedly lackluster Pro Bowl on Sunday afternoon, was detained without incident and booked on charges of “battery resulting in substantial bodily harm,” police said. The Saints are part of the NFC, which lost to the AFC in the Pro Bowl, 41-35.