    NFL Owners Approve Record-Breaking $6.05B Sale of Washington Commanders

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    The Washington Commanders new logo on the helmets during OTA On-Field Practice.

    Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post/Getty

    Josh Harris is the new owner of the Washington Commanders after NFL owners approved the record-breaking sale on Thursday. The team came at a hefty price tag: $6.05 billion, the most a North American sports franchise has ever been sold for. Harris bought the Commanders from previous owner Dan Snyder, who has been the subject of numerous investigations over the past several years. One of them will cost Snyder $60 million: It was announced Thursday that one of the probes found that he’d sexually harassed an employee and deliberately hid team money. Harris comes in with a wealth of experience in team ownership. He’s the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils and general partner to Crystal Palace F.C. He was also a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, but had to sell his shares to avoid a conflict with the Commanders.

