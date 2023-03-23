CHEAT SHEET
    NFL Player Learns He Has Blood Cancer From Free Agency Exam

    ‘LIFE CHANGING’

    Foster Moreau

    Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    NFL free agent Foster Moreau discovered that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma while undergoing a physical for the New Orleans Saints, he announced Wednesday. Now the 25-year-old tight end, who spent four seasons with the Raiders, is taking a break from football to undergo treatment for the blood cancer. “Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” the Louisiana native wrote, adding, “I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”

