NFL Player Learns He Has Blood Cancer From Free Agency Exam

Read it at ESPN
NFL free agent Foster Moreau discovered that he has Hodgkin’s lymphoma while undergoing a physical for the New Orleans Saints, he announced Wednesday. Now the 25-year-old tight end, who spent four seasons with the Raiders, is taking a break from football to undergo treatment for the blood cancer. “Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this Free Agency period has been life changing for me,” the Louisiana native wrote, adding, “I’ll go kick this thing’s ass and get back to doing what I love!”