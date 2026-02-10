NFL Player Shot in the Leg After Argument With Grammy Winner
SHOTS FIRED
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White, 27, was shot in the leg following an argument at a nightclub allegedly involving rapper Lil Baby, 31. The nightclub was hosting a Super Bowl party on the main floor, and White was hosting a private event downstairs. White and Lil Baby, whose birth name is Dominique Jones, got into the altercation when the rapper attempted to enter White’s private party, a witness told police. The witness went to the club’s management to try to calm the situation when he heard two gunshots. The witness found White shot in the leg downstairs, but noted he did not know who shot him. Another witness told the San Francisco Standard that they heard four gunshots. Police said White was being uncooperative at the time of the incident. The 49ers organization said White underwent surgery later Monday. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been named. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Lil Baby and the 49ers for comment.