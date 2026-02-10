Cheat Sheet
1

NFL Player Shot in the Leg After Argument With Grammy Winner

SHOTS FIRED
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 02.10.26 5:41PM EST 
Keion White
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 11: Keion White #56 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 11, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Keion White, 27, was shot in the leg following an argument at a nightclub allegedly involving rapper Lil Baby, 31. The nightclub was hosting a Super Bowl party on the main floor, and White was hosting a private event downstairs. White and Lil Baby, whose birth name is Dominique Jones, got into the altercation when the rapper attempted to enter White’s private party, a witness told police. The witness went to the club’s management to try to calm the situation when he heard two gunshots. The witness found White shot in the leg downstairs, but noted he did not know who shot him. Another witness told the San Francisco Standard that they heard four gunshots. Police said White was being uncooperative at the time of the incident. The 49ers organization said White underwent surgery later Monday. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been named. The Daily Beast has reached out to representatives for Lil Baby and the 49ers for comment.

Read it at The San Francisco Standard

2
Britney Spears Sells Her Entire Music Catalog for Big Bucks
PIECE OF ME
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 02.10.26 4:59PM EST 
Published 02.10.26 4:53PM EST 
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 02: Singer Britney Spears performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2016 presented by Capital One at Staples Center on December 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Britney Spears has sold the rights to her entire music catalog to music publisher Primary Wave, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. Primary Wave reportedly paid the 44-year-old pop starlet “in the ballpark” of $200 million for her hits, including “Oops!… I Did It Again!,” “…Baby One More Time,” “Gimme More,” and others. A specific number was not given. If accurate, that number would rival the $200 million deal Justin Bieber made at the beginning of 2023. TMZ reported that the deal was signed on December 30, and Spears is celebrating the agreement by spending more time with her kids. She joins Primary Wave’s roster of iconic artists, as the publisher has the rights to the catalogs of musicians including Prince, Bob Marley, and Stevie Nicks. Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Multiple music legends have sold all or part of their catalogs in recent years, including Katy Perry, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan.

Read it at TMZ

3
Olympics Ceremony Where JD Vance Got Booed Drew Ratings Surge
GLUED TO THE SCREEN
Ewan Palmer 

Reporter

Published 02.10.26 1:57PM EST 
JD Vance, Vice President of the United States, with his wife Usha (left) during the Opening Ceremony for the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, San Siro, Milan.
Peter Kneffel/Pool/PA Images via Getty Images

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics, where Vice President JD Vance was seen across the world getting resoundingly booed, was also a ratings smash. According to preliminary Nielsen ratings, viewership for Friday’s opening ceremony in Milan drew more than 21 million viewers for NBCUniversal. This was an increase of about 34 percent from 2022 Beijing opening ceremony, which averaged 15.9 million viewers. The 2026 Milan opening ceremony was also a hit on streaming, with more than 3 million people watching on Peacock, the platform’s largest audience ever for a Winter Olympics opening ceremony, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The increase in viewership is likely due to the favorable time difference for a U.S. audience. The biggest viewership for an opening ceremony over the past three decades was 2002’s Winter Games in Salt Lake City, which drew more than 45 million viewers for NBC. For Milan, the network had to deny that it cut the booing aimed at Vance from its live feed to American audiences. However, the angry reaction was mentioned during Canadian broadcaster CBC’s feed, with commentator Adrienne Arsenault noting: “Those are a lot of boos for him. Whistling, jeering, some applause.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

4
Family Blames CTE After NFL Star Dies at 56
DEVASTATING LOSS
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.10.26 2:52PM EST 
Tracy Scroggins
George Gojkovich/George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Tracy Scroggins, a former professional football player who played his entire 10-season career with the Detroit Lions, died on Monday at the age of 56. In a statement to TMZ, his family confirmed his death and said they believed it was the result of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). “Tracy was a devoted father, cherished family member, and loyal friend whose life was marked by remarkable strength and perseverance,” the statement reads. “While many knew him for his career as a professional football player in the NFL, those closest to him knew him as a kind-hearted and generous man who cared deeply for his family and friends.” His family said that while playing in the NFL was his “lifelong dream,” it was “also ultimately the cause of his untimely demise.” Scroggins “spent every moment of retirement courageously battling the devastating effects of CTE,” the family’s statement reads. Scroggins joined the NFL in 1992 as a defensive end and linebacker, drafted by the Detroit Lions as the 53rd overall pick. After 142 games, Scroggins retired in 2001, having recorded 321 tackles, 60.5 sacks, and one interception. “While our hearts are heavy, we find comfort in knowing he is finally at peace.”

Read it at New York Post

5
Why Trump’s Late-Night Rants Prove He’s Losing It: Wolff
UP TOO LATE
Michael Wolff
Published 02.10.26 4:45PM EST 
Illustrated Donald Trump wearing a sleep eyemask and a sleep cap
Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

Donald Trump often sits up a good part of the night and wigs out. His aides had long breathed a sigh of relief that these reality breaks were only evident on Truth Social—a social media platform of one. Nobody was paying attention except the most devout Trumpers. But now that’s changed. “He’s a crazy man. He falls apart at night. Probably, in part, because he can’t be alone. But, still, it’s extreme,” one aide said. Extreme behavior, repeated over and over again in a political context, must be a tactic, right? But this is then also seen as simply who he is. Crazy is truth; crazy is authentic. Trump is crazy, but crazy is Trump. And yet, they know if they sat up all night and hate-posted, they’d lose their jobs. So they live in a world of denial. (Indeed, they all wake up in the mornings filled with trepidation and resignation.) Is there a way to look at this rationally, in which the world comes to recognize Trump’s derangement as it slowly came to understand Joe Biden’s decline? The evidence is in his posts.

Click through to Michael Wolff’s HOWL to read more on the president’s late-night meltdowns—and what they mean for us all.

Read it at Substack

6
Rock Legend Reveals He’s Been Diagnosed With ALS
GRAVE DIAGNOSIS
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.10.26 1:51PM EST 
Ross "The Boss" Friedman of Dictators NYC performs on day two of Rebellion Festival
BLACKPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Ross "The Boss" Friedman of Dictators NYC performs on day two of Rebellion Festival at the Empress Ballroom at Winter Gardens on August 5, 2016 in Blackpool, England. (Photo by Lorne Thomson/Redferns) Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Iconic rocker Ross “the Boss” Friedman announced that he is suffering from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). “It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” the guitar legend said in a statement to fans. Friedman stated that he began having muscle weakness and realized the symptoms were more serious when they persisted after diet changes and physical therapy. The neurodegenerative disease destroys motor neurons, which eventually leads to difficulty in essential, everyday tasks such as eating and breathing. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease after the famous MLB star, is fatal. The rocker has had a long career, primarily in the ‘70s and ‘80s, as the lead guitarist for the bands Dictators and Manowar. Friedman’s legendary run is renowned among Metal fans. He was inducted into the Metal Hall of Fame for his musical contributions, and his 1987 album with Manowar is honored on Rolling Stone’s list of the 100 Greatest Metal Albums of All Time.

Read it at Rolling Stone

7
Passenger Plane Carrying 55 People Crashes on Beach as Wing Snaps Off
A WING AND A PRAYER
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 02.10.26 1:54PM EST 
Emergency personnel are seen at the site of the crash of a StarSky airliner after it plunged shorlty after taking off with 55 passengers on board in Mogadishu, on February 10, 2026. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)
-/AFP via Getty Images

A plane carrying 55 passengers has crashed on the shores of Mogadishu, coming to a halt in the surf with a wing snapped off. The StarSky Aviation Fokker 50 was seen in dramatic images on a beach in the Somali capital on Tuesday, its right wing detached and fuselage listing to the left as the Indian Ocean lapped against it. It had taken off from Aden Adde International Airport just minutes before, bound for the Somalian city of Galkayo. It took off as planned, the Daily Express reports, but the crew detected a technical issue shortly after and attempted to return to the runway. The Somali Civil Aviation Authority confirmed the stricken twin-prop aircraft came down in a coastal area just outside the perimeter of the airport, AirLive reports. Speaking to the BBC, StarSky spokesman Hassan Mohamed Aden said, “We are relieved to confirm that all passengers and crew are safe. Investigations are underway to establish what caused the technical issue that led to the emergency landing. The pilot’s swift and calm decision-making played a decisive role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board, and we commend him for how he handled the situation.”

Read it at BBC

8
Mystery Buzzing During Olympics Broadcast Revealed
BUZZZZZ
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.10.26 11:20AM EST 
A broadcast drone hovers as Britain's Makayla Gerken Schofield competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification 1 during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games
A broadcast drone hovers as Britain's Makayla Gerken Schofield competes in the freestyle skiing women's moguls qualification 1 during the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Aerials & Moguls Park, in Livigno (Valtellina), on February 10, 2026. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP via Getty Images) KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

Winter Olympics viewers finally have an answer to the strange buzzing sound cutting through the broadcasts—and the culprit has been flying right above the athletes all along. The Olympic Committee is using drones to capture close-up, dynamic shots of snowboarders and skiers as they fly through the air at the Milano Cortina 2026 Games. “We strive to offer the best viewing experience whether in the stadium or outside,” International Olympic Committee sports director Pierre Ducrey told the National Post. Ducrey said the committee worked closely with athletes to ensure the drones wouldn’t disrupt their performance. “We believe… that the drones do not impact significantly the experience of the athletes. We have looked into it to make sure it doesn’t,” Ducrey added. Some viewers have been annoyed by the constant high-pitched humming. “I don’t like the sound intruding on events,” wrote one user on X. But officials insist the payoff—sharper viewing quality—is worth the noise.

Read it at National Post

9
Former Child Star Dies at 33
GONE TOO SOON
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.09.26 6:12PM EST 
Blake Garrett
Bruce Gifford/Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic

Blake Garrett, a former child star best known for his role in the 2006 film How to Eat Fried Worms, died on Sunday at the age of 33. His mother, Carol Garrett, confirmed his death to TMZ and said that the family is still awaiting the autopsy results to determine an official cause of death. Carol told the outlet that Garrett went to the emergency room in Oklahoma last week after he had been experiencing intense pain, where he was later diagnosed with shingles. She added that he may have tried to self-medicate to deal with the pain, and thinks his death could have been an unfortunate accident. She also told the outlet that he had been sober and doing well living in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Born in Austin, Texas, he had a slate of early leading roles in local productions of Aladdin and His Magical Lamp and Peanuts: A Charlie Brown Tribute. In 2006, he played the character Plug in How to Eat Fried Worms, for which he earned a Young Artist Award for Best Young Ensemble Cast.

Read it at TMZ

10
Trump Orders Tear-Down of Pride Flag From NYC Monument
FLAG WARS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 02.10.26 12:27PM EST 
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office in the White House in Washington, DC, on January 30, 2026.
Trump is obsessed with his legacy all of a sudden. ANNABELLE GORDON/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration has quietly removed a Pride flag from the Stonewall National Monument in Manhattan. The flag’s removal follows new federal guidance issued by the Department of the Interior on Jan. 21 that restricts the display of unauthorized flags at National Park Service sites. Under the order, only U.S. flags or congressionally authorized flags may be raised on NPS flagpoles. Manhattan borough president Brad Hoylman-Sigal told The New York Times the Trump administration’s order directly led to the Pride flag’s disappearance from the Greenwich Village site, which marks the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ rights movement. Stonewall became the nation’s first federally recognized LGBTQ historic site in 2016, commemorating the 1969 police raid that sparked days of protests and helped launch the gay rights movement. Hoylman-Sigal said he and other local officials plan to raise the Pride flag again on Thursday, despite potential backlash. “We may be prevented from doing so,” he told the outlet, “but if we don’t seize this moment, and this outrage, I think we’ll let down generations of queer activists.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Brad Hoylman-Sigal for comment.

Read it at New York Times

