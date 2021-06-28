‘Football Is Gay’: NFL Proudly Declares Support for LGBTQ Community in New Video
TAKING A STAND
The National Football League declared its support for the LGBTQ community after Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay on social media last week. The league released a video on Twitter that proudly insists “Football is Gay” and “Football is Lesbian.” Nassib’s jersey became the league’s top selling one last week after his announcement, ESPN reported. This NFL video and post provide information on how fans can donate to The Trevor Project, an organization that Nassib highlighted in his coming out video that provides suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth. The move marks a continued progressive swing by the NFL, which has been criticized for not doing enough to be inclusive. The NFL played the Black National Anthem before every game of Week 1 during the 2020-2021 season, ESPN reported. The league was caught in the crossfire of continued jabs by former President Donald Trump who used expletives in reference to Black players who knelt during the national anthem, most notably Colin Kaepernick.