Stand by Me star Corey Feldman says he wasn’t invited to the Oscars’ planned tribute for Rob Reiner, who directed the 1986 film. “I just want to briefly mention this Oscars thing! Yes, it’s true that I was not invited,” Feldman, 54, announced on X. The Academy Awards have planned to honor the slain director during the March 15 show’s In Memoriam segment, featuring many stars from the slain director’s box office hits, including Feldman’s Stand by Me co-stars Jerry O’Connell and Wil Wheaton. “I understand many believe it’s due to being outspoken about the abuse I suffered as a child and the campaign to silence me. However, this isn’t about me. It’s not my moment at all. It’s about the tragic loss of our friend Rob Reiner and his memory,” Feldman wrote, referring to his allegations of sex abuse on Hollywood sets as a child. He asked fans to halt any petitions that would distract from the Reiner tribute, writing, “Please take down any petitions to push for my presence at the awards,” and added he intends to honor the fallen director “my own way.” The Daily Beast has reached out to the Academy and Feldman’s representation for further comment.
NFL QB’s Italian Wedding Called Off Weeks Before Ceremony
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott, 32, and wine specialist Sarah Jane Ramos, 32, have called off their engagement after less than three years together. The couple, who were engaged in October 2024, were set to marry in 5 weeks in a glamorous Italian wedding. The relationship had been rocky for months leading up to the split, according to TMZ’s sources. The outlet, which was the first to report the couple’s breakup on Saturday, was told that Ramos called off the wedding during a fight at their joint bachelorette and bachelor parties. A rep for Ramos disputed that account, telling People that calling off the engagement was a mutual decision and said that both parties are “heartbroken that they’re not getting married.” “There wasn’t any rockiness in the lead up, and there was no big argument or blow up,” she specified. The two were initially linked in September 2023 and share two daughters, two-year-old Margaret Jane Rose and nine-month-old Aurora Rayne. “They love their girls, and they’re committed to raising their children together in the most loving and positive way,” Ramos’ rep added.
Tommy DeCarlo, the lead vocalist for the band Boston, died on Monday following a six-month battle with brain cancer. He was 60. His family broke the news of his death on Facebook. ”After being diagnosed with brain cancer last September, he fought with incredible strength and courage right up until the very end," his children Annie, Talia, and Tommy Jr. wrote. “Rest in peace, Dad,” they added. DeCarlo became the lead singer for Boston after their original vocalist, Brad Delp, died via suicide in 2007 at the age of 55. Following Delp’s death, DeCarlo recorded a series of Boston covers that he sent to the band’s management at the urging of his daughter. Soon after, the band contacted DeCarlo and named him Delp’s official replacement. He has helmed the mic for every live touring performance since 2007. In 2013, he sang lead vocals for several songs on the band’s sixth studio album Life, Love & Hope. Around the same time, the vocalist formed the band DECARLO with his son. Together, they recorded one studio album, Lightning Strikes Twice. In 2021, DeCarlo released an audiobook, Unlikely Rockstar—The Tommy DeCarlo Story, detailing his life up to the time he joined the band. The rockstar had been a Home Depot credit manager in North Carolina prior to becoming Boston’s lead vocalist. The band had a string of hits, including “More Than a Feeling,” “Amanda,” and Peace of Mind.” Prior to his passing, DeCarlo’s family set up a GoFundMe to support his ongoing cancer treatment. The fundraiser has amassed more than $56k in donations so far.
An American Airlines passenger had a full-blown meltdown after she was ejected from the plane for playing videos out loud. The irate customer was recorded by fellow passengers as police hauled her off the Miami-Tampa flight. In her expletive-laden rant, she scolded the fellow travelers who complained about her phone use. “I played a video for 30 f-----g seconds at 50 percent sound, and that’s the f------g reason you’re kicking me off?” she also snapped at a flight attendant. The New York Post reported that the loud-mouthed woman was belligerent before the plane even left the gate at Miami airport. It also cited fellow passengers who described the woman as “drunk.” In a TikTok clip detailing her meltdown, she confidently urged someone to “go ahead and call the police.” Poetic justice ensues when, seconds later, two male officers escort her off the plane. She claps sarcastically as most other passengers give the cops a round of applause. American Airlines has been contacted for comment.
A teacher has been run over and killed by a group of his students, after a prank ended in tragedy. Students of 40-year-old Jason Hughes had headed to his house to throw toilet paper over trees in Gainesville, Georgia, on Friday, but he was in on the joke, The New York Times reports. Now his family is begging for the charges to be dropped. When he came out of the house, he slipped on the wet ground and was run over by a truck driven by Jayden Wallace, 18. Hall County Sheriff’s Office said Wallace faces a felony charge of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, and charges of criminal trespass, reckless driving, and littering. Laura Hughes, a teacher at the same school, said her husband knew they were coming, “was excited and waiting to catch them in the act.” She added that his family “supports getting the charges dropped for all involved.” “This is a terrible tragedy, and our family is determined to prevent a separate tragedy from occurring, ruining the lives of these students,” she said, according to the Times. “This would be counter to Jason’s lifelong dedication of investing in the lives of these children.”
More than 160 years after the Civil War ironclad warship, the USS Monitor, sank off North Carolina, newly released 3D images are offering an unprecedented view of the historic wreck and its transformation beneath the Atlantic. The scans, produced by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and defense contractor Northrop Grumman using advanced sonar and autonomous underwater vehicles, reveal the ship in remarkable detail, roughly 240 feet below the surface near the Outer Banks. Tane Casserley, a maritime archaeologist with the Monitor National Marine Sanctuary, told WAVY-TV the wreck is in “fantastic shape” despite sitting at the bottom of the ocean for more than a century. Launched from Greenpoint, New York, in January 1862, the Monitor was the U.S. Navy’s first ironclad warship and famously battled the Confederate CSS Virginia at the Battle of Hampton Roads that March. The vessel later sank during a violent storm near Cape Hatteras on New Year’s Eve 1862, killing 16 sailors. The ship was lost for more than 100 years, before being discovered in 1973, and is now the nation’s first national marine sanctuary.
An ice shelf broke loose from a shore and stranded a group of people in frigid waters in Canada, forcing a rescue operation. Authorities said the slab of ice separated from land and drifted more than a mile before splitting into several sections, leaving people scattered across the floating chunks and partially submerged in the icy water. The Ontario Provincial Police said 23 people ultimately needed to be rescued after the incident in Georgian Bay in southwestern Ontario. Officers from the Grey-Bruce detachment said they received reports of numerous people stranded on the ice during the afternoon, prompting a multi-agency response. Emergency teams from police aviation and marine units joined fire departments from local communities to reach those trapped on the drifting ice. Authorities said a local golf club opened its facilities so aviation crews could stage rescue operations and triage those pulled from the water. By mid-afternoon, police said everyone had been safely airlifted back to shore.
Families of the 239 people who went missing when Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 disappeared 12 years ago are pressing authorities to continue their search for the aircraft after a renewed deep-sea search has so far proved fruitless. Malaysia’s Air Accident Investigation Bureau has said that a search of thousands of square kilometres of the seabed by marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has not produced any confirmed sightings of the wreckage, which disappeared on March 8, 2014, while flying from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Voice 370, a group that represents the families of some of those aboard the missing plane, is now urging the Malaysian government to extend Ocean Infinity’s contract and seek out similar arrangements with other deep-sea exploration companies now that Ocean Infinity’s vessel has been redeployed for other work. “The government pays nothing unless the aircraft is found. Any request by Ocean Infinity to extend the search contract should therefore be granted without hesitation,” the group said in a statement released on Sunday, the 12th anniversary of the flight’s disappearance. It added, “We will continue the search for MH730, and we will continue the fight for answers. We will never give up!!”
Two suspects are in custody after homemade bombs were recovered outside the New York Mayor’s mansion on Saturday “that could have caused serious injury or death,” according to the NYPD. The bombs were taken to an anti-Islam protest on Saturday outside Gracie Mansion, the residence of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife. Police said one person tossed a smoking object with a “hobby fuse” into the crowd at the “Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City” event organized by far-right activist Jake Lang. It struck a barrier and extinguished itself near officers. The same person was then handed a second device by the other man in custody, which was lit and then dropped and did not appear to ignite. Additionally, another suspicious device was discovered on Sunday in a vehicle on East End Ave., three blocks south of the Mamdani’s house. “Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City,” Mamdani said in a statement on Sunday. “The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are.” New York Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed the NYPB Bomb Squad investigations found “an improvised explosive device that could have caused serious injury or death.” The two homemade devices retrieved on Saturday consisted of a sports drink bottle that contained explosive material surrounded by nuts and bolts, law enforcement officers told CBS News. Two suspects, aged 18 and 19, are believed to have traveled from Pennsylvania and are currently in custody. The NYPD announced on Sunday that they have removed the third device and while residents can return to their homes, the area remains closed to traffic. The FBI have asked for information or tips on the incident to be reported to 1-800-CALL-FBI or http://tips.fbi.gov.
Actress Jennifer Runyon has died at the age of 65, according to her family. Runyon made her feature film debut in 1980, and went on to star in the sitcom Charles in Charge and movies including Ghostbusters and Up the Creek. The actress, born in Illinois in 1950, shared a son and daughter with her husband, Todd Corman, and had been semi-retired from acting for the past decade in order to focus on a career in teaching. In a post shared on social media on Sunday, Runyon’s family announced: “This past Friday night our beloved Jennifer passed away, it was a long and arduous journey that ended with her surrounded by her family. She will always be remembered for her love of life and her devotion to her family and friends. I know from above she’s looking down on all of us with her beautiful smile. Rest in peace our Jenn.”