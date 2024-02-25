Cam Newton Caught in Brawl at Youth Football Event
FISTS OUT
NFL free agent Cam Newton was caught on video in the middle of a brawl with several others at a youth 7-on-7 football event in Atlanta. Newton can be seen amid a group of men swinging at him, who he attempts to hold off without fighting back. In the video, another man in a white T-shirt throws a punch at Newton, connecting with someone else in the process. Newton managed to stave off the attackers until others could pry them off of him, including a police officer who responded to the fight. It’s unclear what caused the fight or how it escalated to blows. Newton was in Atlanta for the 7v7 event put on by his foundation, C1N, which hosts youth tournaments nationwide. Newton, a former Carolina Panthers quarterback, was named the NFL’s MVP in 2015 and received the Heisman Trophy when he played college football for the Auburn Tigers. He is now a free agent.