The California studio broadcasting NFL RedZone was evacuated Sunday while hosts were live on the air and narrating the situation, shocking viewers across the country.

NFL Network host Scott Hanson broke the news while covering a close fourth quarter between the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills, calling the situation “unprecedented.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my 20-something-year broadcasting career,” Hanson said. “We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL Red Zone right now, in our studios here in Inglewood, California.”

“We are being told we need to evacuate the building. We do not know the nature of the emergency,” he said, addressing the audible alarm heard in the background. “You can probably hear the alarm going right over the top of my right shoulder here, as it is something absolutely unprecedented for us.”

A spokesperson for NFL Network later told The Athletic that the situation had been caused by a false alarm.

“Thankfully there was no fire,” they told the outlet. “No business functions, including NFL RedZone, were interrupted.”

The situation began with roughly 10 minutes left in the Bills-Eagles matchup, with Philadelphia up 28-24 when the alarm began sounding.

Hanson quickly returned to his seat on-camera while the game continued, telling his viewers that he had been told it was safe to continue from the studio—though the control room remained evacuated through the rest of the broadcast.

The NFL Network host later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the alarm had stopped and building security had given the all-clear. In all, the situation lasted just under 10 minutes.

“Well, that was…. interesting," Hanson wrote. “Alarm has stopped. Apparently all clear. Still waiting on details. Thanks for watching NFL RedZone week 12! One to remember.”