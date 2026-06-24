NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating Scandal With Married Coach

The iconic Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, 66, revealed he suffered a stroke this past spring. During the Buffalo Bill’s ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new Highmark Stadium on Tuesday, the legendary player opened up about his latest hospitalization for the first time. “I had a little setback about a month and a half ago,” Kelly said. “But right now, I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life.” The stroke came eight years after a long battle with cancer; the 66-year-old has been diagnosed with cancer four different times. He endured a combination of surgeries and chemotherapy in 2013, 2014, and 2018. Despite the health setback, Kelly remained optimistic as he discussed the Bills’ new stadium and its future atmosphere. “I want to see how loud this stadium can get,” he said. “And from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be unbelievable. I don’t expect anything less.” Kelly played for the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and remains one of the most celebrated figures in the team’s history. He led Buffalo to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances and was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2002.
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- 1NFL Hall of Famer, 66, Hospitalized for Stroke SETBACKThe legendary quarterback shared his health setback for the first time after eight years being cancer-free.
- 2‘Bands of Brothers’ Star, 45, Found Guilty of RapeGUILTY AS CHARGEDMultiple women have come forward about the alleged assault they endured at the hands of the actor.
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- 3NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating ScandalON THE RECORDThe former Athletic reporter texted a New York Times about the scandal, but didn’t realize her quotes would be published.
- 4Grammy Winner’s Wife Files for Divorce After 3 YearsCALLING IT QUITSThe couple married onstage after an impromptu proposal.
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- 5Music Legend, 79, Says He Had Transplant From Living DonorYOU MAKE MY DREAMS COME TRUEThe lead singer of Hall & Oates has shared his road to recovery and hinted at new music.
- 6North Korean Soldier Makes Daring Escape Across BorderONE WAY TICKETThe crossing marks the first known military defection from North Korea since October 2025.
- 7‘Real Housewives’ Star Reveals Son Set to Become a PriestHOLY MOLEY“It was such a big decision,” the reality TV star told Andy Cohen.
- 8Camp Mystic Files for Bankruptcy After 28 Killed in Flood ALL OVERThe company’s total debts now exceed $10 million.
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- 9Boy Injured in 50-Foot Disneyland Ride PlungeDISNEY DISASTERThe incident occurred at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride.
- 10Elon Musk Loses His Trillionaire Status After Just One WeekEASY COME, EASY GOA global tech sell-off has battered Tesla and SpaceX, dragging the world’s richest man back down to a multi-billionaire.
Scottish actor Iain Robertson has been found guilty of rape and domestic abuse for a string of offenses spanning over 15 years. Glasgow’s High Court found the Band of Brothers actor, 45, guilty on five counts involving three women between 2004 and 2019. At the trial, a pre-recorded statement was played to jurors from a rape victim, who the actor met on the set of River City, providing insight into Robertson’s alleged persistence of the woman throughout their back-and-forth relationship. “Iain was convinced I was in denial about having feelings for him and in denial about what I wanted,” she said. The victim claims she was raped one night in either 2018 or 2019 at Robertson’s apartment and that he performed other unwanted sexual acts on her. Prosecutors argued that Robertson, who was married to assistant director Judith Milne from 2006 to 2009, was violent and obsessive towards other women. One victim spoke about “obsessive” calls she received from Robertson, including a time he “lunged” at her. “I thought he was going to hit me,” the fellow actor said. Robertson is currently in custody and will be sentenced on July 23.
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NFL Reporter’s Texts Reveal Fallout From Cheating Scandal With Married Coach
Former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, says her life has changed for the worse with the “intense scrutiny and personal attacks” she’s received after being pictured cozying up to married NFL coach Mike Vrabel, 50. “This has had a significant impact on my life, both professionally and personally,” the married journalist wrote in a text to The New York Times when asked for comment about the scandal. Russini, who quickly realized she didn’t want to be quoted, requested that her comments not appear in the story and was told that, since she didn’t ask to be off-the-record in the text chain, her comments would be published as is. The former NFL insider then emailed the publisher at The Athletic, along with two senior editors at the Times, to stop the comments from being published, to no avail. This is only the latest blow to Russini, who resigned from her sports reporting position in late March after Page Six published images of her and Vrabel hugging and holding hands at Ambiente Resort in Sedona. A few weeks after the initial story, more photos surfaced showing the two kissing in a Tribeca bar in March 2020. Vrabel, who is still employed by the New England Patriots, said he is seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with his family.
Olivia Jean has filed for divorce from her husband, Grammy-winning rocker Jack White, after more than three years of marriage. According to divorce documents obtained by People, Jean, 36, filed in Nashville on June 3, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.” The filing alleges that “Seven Nation Army” singer White, 50, is “guilty of inappropriate marital conduct, which makes further cohabitation unsafe and improper.” Jean requested alimony, asked that White continue paying her medical insurance, and sought to remain the beneficiary of his life insurance policy, claiming she was “dependent on [White’s] income for her support.” The couple married onstage in Detroit in December 2022 after White proposed during a concert at the Masonic Temple. Shortly after they tied the knot, Jean told The New York Times the surprise wedding was “the best experience of my life.” In July 2025, White revealed that Jean, whom he described as “gorgeous and thoughtful,” had bought him his first cell phone as a 50th birthday gift. White was previously married to Meg White, his bandmate in The White Stripes, and model Karen Elson, with whom he shares two children.
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Daryl Hall, 79, announced via Instagram on Tuesday that he is recovering from a living-donor kidney transplant. “I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” the lead singer of the 80s pop-rock band Hall and Oates shared in Tuesday’s post. “It was, according to my doctors, a huge success!” Hall was diagnosed with Lyme disease, a bacterial infection typically transmitted through a tick bite, in 2006 and had to cancel concert dates as a result of his symptoms. “I have good days and bad days,” he said in a 2008 interview with Seacost Media group. “It’s like a roving street gang of germs.” With John Oates on electric guitar and Hall as lead singer, the two released 18 studio albums from 1972 to 2006, making six hit singles that reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, including “Out of Touch” and “Maneater.” The American singer also used his announcement of his recovery to hint at future releases and performances at his music club and restaurant, Daryl’s Club, in New York. “Get ready for more music and lots of Daryl’s House shows.” However, don’t expect the duo to reunite anytime soon. The pair had a massive falling out in 2023 when Hall sued Oates and sought a restraining order to block Oates from selling his 50 percent share of their joint venture, Whole Oats Enterprises, to Primary Wave Music. The issue was resolved in August 2025, but the duo has no plans to perform together.
A North Korean soldier has crossed into South Korea through the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), one of the most heavily guarded borders in the world. South Korea’s military said the soldier crossed the border on Tuesday night and was taken into custody by South Korean forces. Authorities are now investigating his identity and the motives surrounding the escape. The defection is believed to be the first by a North Korean soldier since October 2025 and comes despite years of intensified border security measures ordered by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The regime has strengthened defenses along the border with additional barbed-wire fencing, land mines, and surveillance systems. Troops are reportedly instructed to shoot potential defectors. Crossings through the DMZ remain extremely rare; most North Koreans who flee the country typically travel through China before making their way to South Korea. Defections have fallen sharply in the last few years as border controls have tightened following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke’s 22-year-old son, Phillip, is planning to enter the priesthood. Phillip surprised his mother with the news shortly after graduating from The Citadel, a military college in South Carolina. “It was such a big decision,” Stracke said on Tuesday’s episode of Radio Andy, explaining that the announcement made her cry. “You’re in seminary school for six years, then you become a deacon of the church, and then you join the priesthood,” the reality TV star said of the lengthy process. Phillip is the middle of three sons Stracke shares with ex-husband Christian Stracke, alongside Porter, 24, and James, 19. Stracke said she was quick to open her mind to the possibility after learning more about the benefits of Phillip’s new career path. “He’s like, ‘If it doesn’t work out, I can leave,’ which I thought was a good positive outlook on it, because you learn a lot in seminary,” she explained to host Andy Cohen. Phillip has always taken the unconventional route, according to his mother, who, during a 2022 RHOBH episode, said he had considered joining the Army to defy his “comfortable” upbringing.
Camp Mystic, the Texas Christian summer camp devastated by catastrophic flooding that killed 28 people, has filed for bankruptcy in the aftermath of the disaster. According to court records cited by the New York Times, the company’s total debts now exceed $10 million, while its assets are between $1 million and $ 10 million. After 25 young girls, two counselors, and the camp’s executive director were killed in extreme flooding on July 4, 2025, an investigation was launched, which found that the camp failed to properly plan for, prepare for, and respond to the flood. It concluded the camp lacked the required written emergency plans, was unprepared for the storm, and did not evacuate in time despite having ample opportunity. The Eastland family, which owns Camp Mystic, originally said they planned to reopen the camp this summer, but following pressure from victims’ families and state lawmakers, the camp announced in April that it would remain permanently closed.
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A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after getting off a log flume and sliding down a 50-foot plunge at Disneyland. The 13-year-old caused a scare following the incident at the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride on Sunday. Workers spotted the boy getting out of the log-ride vehicle just moments before the final descent, and he slid down the steep drop himself. The ride was immediately stopped and was out of action for the rest of the day. The boy was then taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation as a precaution and later released. Witnesses who saw the incident described their shock online. “He attempted to exit the ride vehicle at the top of the final drop,” one Reddit user wrote. “The ride stop mechanism failed to engage or was already past the threshold for the vehicle to enter free fall.” Another added that “Luck was on his side,” and that Disneyland security and medical personnel were quick to respond. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure log-flume ride is inspired by Disney’s animated film The Princess and the Frog and replaced Splash Mountain in 2024.
Elon Musk’s trillionaire run is over thank to a brutal global sell-off of tech stocks. The richest person on the planet, 54, became a trillionaire earlier this month, minutes after SpaceX’s blockbuster stock-market debut pushed the rocket maker’s worth above $2 trillion—and his own personal fortune past the $1 trillion mark. By the close of trading Tuesday, however, SpaceX shares had dropped 30 percent from their $225 peak on June 16 to nearer $156. The wider sell-off has battered tech stocks for days, stoked by AI-bubble anxiety and the prospect of higher interest rates. SpaceX remains Musk’s crown jewel, with his stake still sitting at $744 billion on Tuesday, roughly four-fifths of his fortune, and his Tesla holdings at $158 billion. Musk’s total net worth fell to $957 billion as of Wednesday, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A coming “lockup” expiration, which frees early backers to cash out, is likely to be the next big test of Musk’s fortune. Even diminished, he towers over the field, with his nearest contender, Google co-founder Larry Page, trailing by some $660 billion—a gap so vast it swallows two whole Jeff Bezos fortunes.