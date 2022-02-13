NFL Running Back Adrian Peterson Cuffed After Fight with Wife Aboard Taxiing Plane
GROUNDED
Longtime NFL running back Adrian Peterson was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after a fight with his wife, according to TMZ. The 36-year-old free agent was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Airport Police after “a verbal and physical altercation” between a man and a woman forced a taxiing Houston-bound flight to return to its gate, airport officials said. “Earlier today Adrian and his wife Ashley [Brown] had a verbal argument on a flight, and he was removed from the plane,” a representative for the couple told TMZ. “This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly.” The airport police said in a statement that the rest of the passengers, including Brown, were later able to depart for Texas. Peterson, who has played for more than half a dozen teams following a nine-year stint with the Minnesota Vikings, was previously indicted in 2014 on a felony count of reckless or negligent injury to a child for hitting his young son with a switch. He was temporarily suspended by the Vikings over the incident, and avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor for reckless assault.