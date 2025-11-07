NFL Star Antonio Brown Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a celebrity boxing match in Miami in May, ESPN reports. Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida. The charges stem from an incident on May 16, in which Brown is alleged to have grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots at a man who was attacking him, grazing him in the neck. Brown said of the event, which was captured on social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.” A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on June 11, a month after the incident. Brown, a wide receiver, spent 12 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.