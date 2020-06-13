NFL Star Antonio Brown Gets Probation for Fight With Moving-Truck Driver
Embattled former NFL star Antonio Brown will serve two years probation as part of a plea deal for allegedly assaulting a moving-truck driver earlier this year. The free agent pleaded no contest to burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. Under the deal, Brown must also undergo a psychological evaluation, participate in an anger management course, complete 100 hours of community service, and adhere to a stay-away order from the truck driver. Brown was accused of refusing to pay the driver a $4,000 moving fee and then attacking him with his trainer. “Rather than engage in a protracted legal case, Mr. Brown decided to resolve this matter in an expeditious manner in consideration of his family and his football career,” his lawyer, Carson Hancock, said. Brown was let go by the New England Patriots in September after he was accused of sexual misconduct.