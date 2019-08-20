CHEAT SHEET
SEEMS FISHY
NFL Star Antonio Brown Sued by Chef in Dispute Over a Fish Head
A chef hired by NFL player Antonio Brown is suing the athlete for $38,000 over an argument that started with a fish head.
According to Stefano Tedeschi, he was hired by Brown to cook for the player and his friends for three days around the 2018 Pro Bowl. The chef said that after making fish for Brown and his crew, Tedeschi put the leftover fish head in the freezer to save for making fish soup the next day. As TMZ reported, Brown and his friends found the fish head in the freezer and interpreted it as a mob threat, similar to a severed horse head being placed in one character’s bed in The Godfather. Brown kicked Tedeschi off the property without paying him and would not allow him to collect his cooking equipment.
Separately, the Oakland Raiders wide receiver is involved in an ongoing battle with the NFL over his failure to find a new helmet meeting industry standards required by the league.