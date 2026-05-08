NFL Star Is Somehow Making Mike Vrabel’s Cheating Scandal Worse
Former New England Patriots linebacker Asante Samuel, 45, is jumping to Mike Vrabel’s defense as rumors surrounding the coach and former Athletic reporter Dianna Russini, 43, continue to explode online. Samuel, who played alongside Vrabel in New England from 2003 to 2007, fired off a string of posts on X in support of his former teammate amid the alleged affair scandal. “Don’t be a cornball your entire life fam. Mike Vrabel is a leader of men period,” Samuel wrote. He doubled down in another post, bizarrely predicting: “The Patriots are winning the Super Bowl this year. It’s going to be an awesome season with all the controversy.” Samuel also defended Vrabel’s marriage, insisting the coach—who has been married for more than 20 years—“is a faithful man.” The online frenzy erupted after vacation photos surfaced showing Vrabel, 50, and Russini looking cozy together. Russini has since resigned from her position as an NFL reporter, while old clips of the pair have continued to resurface—including one viral video where Russini joked about her sex life with her husband as Vrabel visibly shook his head in disbelief on camera.